Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 34-year-old that occurred on Thursday, 14 November 2019 sometime after 7 pm at Duquesne, St Mark.

Marvin Francis of Duquesne was pronounced dead at the scene following an altercation in which he received several chop wounds to the body.

An autopsy is pending to determine the actual cause of death.

One man is currently in custody assisting police with the investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

