The Royal Grenada Police Force is investigating a police-involved shooting that has left one man nursing a gunshot wound to his leg.

The incident occurred sometime after 8 pm on Thursday, 14 November 2019 after police responded to a breaking-in in progress at the National Stadium, St George.

Two men who were apprehended at the scene are currently assisting police with their investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

