The Anglican High School Sport and Recreational Flat officially opened on 10 October 2019. Republic Bank is extremely pleased to be a partner in this unique “green” project, aimed at establishing leadership in sustainability through the concept “Recycle, Reduce and Reuse”.

The bank, through its Power to Make A Difference programme (PMAD), donated $60,000 towards this project and is proud to have contributed to an eco-friendly venture recycling waste material, in particular, disposed tyres, which is a growing environmental concern. The tyres were used as the main material to create retaining walls, a concept that we hope will be replicated throughout the island. More importantly, this recreational flat will benefit our youth, by assisting in their holistic development.

The occasion fittingly coincided with the bank’s celebration of 40 years of Service Excellence in Grenada, commemorated on 15 October 2019. This project reinforced the bank’s ongoing commitment to youth and community development under three of the four pillars of our PMAD programme, the power to care, the power to learn and the power to succeed.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Hermilyn Charles, Manager, Business Support Services at Republic Bank, commented on the important role preserving our green spaces plays in nurturing a healthy nation. An alumni herself, Charles stated, “I believe I can say with certainty that, in 40 years when Republic Bank celebrates 80 years of service to Grenada, we will look back on this project as one we can proudly say was a wise investment in the future of our youth.”

This project was spearheaded by the school’s alumni, in honour of Anglican High School’s 100th Anniversary, which was commemorated in 2016.

Launched in 2004, Republic Bank’s Power to Make A Difference programme supports projects and initiatives that are assessed to have a positive and long-lasting impact on the development of the communities we serve.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.