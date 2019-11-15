A proud moment for Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited, having won the inaugural Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Bank of the Year Award for Financial Education and Empowerment.

The award for outstanding contribution to Financial Education and Empowerment was presented to the Bank during the 24th Sir Author Lewis Memorial Lecture and Book Award, held in St Kitts on 7 November. The event was attended by representatives from the commercial banks operating within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Receiving the award on behalf of the bank was Lorna Samuel-Skocic, Officer in Charge, Marketing, Communication and Customer Care.

The ECCU Bank of the Year Awards recognise the banks which have made outstanding contributions to the overall development of the people they serve, through everyday business practices. It replaces the ECCB Best Corporate Citizen Award previously held for 21 years; Republic Bank (Grenada) having proudly received an unbeaten nine of these prestigious awards.

Financial Education and Empowerment is one of six categories adjudged and is presented to the bank that has demonstrated commitment by devoting resources to promote a better understanding of financial services and products, entrepreneurship, and general savings and investments issues, including:

Participation in Financial Information Month activities;

Participation in or coordination of outreach programme promoting entrepreneurship, savings and investments;

Provision of small business credit and advisory services;

Spear-heading of initiatives to educate citizens about asset management and protection.

Republic Bank continues to find creative ways to empower its customers. Earlier this year, over 50 Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) business owners participated in a one-day seminar, which offered practical solutions for business growth and success. Some of the topics discussed were; the importance of business planning, how to manage business growth and development in a turbulent economy, and how to use digital marketing to reach customers.

Managing Director of Republic Bank, Keith Johnson, on expressing his pleasure at this recognition by the ECCB, by this prestigious award for Financial Education and Empowerment in the ECCU, also affirmed the bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering its customers; with the soon to be relaunched SME Toolkit, another tool to assist the SME sector.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

