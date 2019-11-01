On Sunday, 1 December 2019, the Rotary Club of Grenada will host another exceptional production of Carols by Candlelight (CBC), the most anticipated family event of the year. Quarantine Point Recreational Park which has become the Home of Carols by Candlelight, will be transformed into the largest Christmas wonderland and light display in Grenada.

Carols by Candlelight has been lauded ad one of the best-produced events in Grenada. Patrons can expect another well-executed event with a superb concert produced by Richardo Keens-Douglas, Grenada’s top artists and performers, the Monica Benoit Christmas Park, Santa’s Grotto with free gifts for children, bonfire, carol singing, family movie, speciality food, wine lounge and many more activities.

Commenting on the event and its impact, the Club’s PRO Collin Francis stated, “Each year, via this event, the Club brings together communities, families, friends, the island’s leading talent and corporate organisations at a time of year when giving, sharing and family should be celebrated. We are especially proud to be able to offer a first-class event of great value that will benefit many across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Francis reminded us that proceeds from Carols by Candlelight will benefit a number of Rotary community projects such as the VOSH Eye Clinic; WASH Water & Hygiene Projects; the School for Special Education which was adopted by Rotary Grenada in 1977; maintenance of the Quarantine Point Recreational Park – last remaining public ‘green’ space in the south of the island; support for the needy and elderly and other charitable community projects.

The Rotary Club of Grenada has begun preparation for this years’ event for which advance tickets can be purchased online via go2fete.com, www.rotarygrenada.org, in stores at Gittens Pharmacy and Grenadian Optical located in Spiceland Mall, Grand Anse and Melville Street, St George’s or from any Rotarian.

