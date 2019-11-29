A major breakthrough by South St George Police who have arrested and charged a Mont Toute, St George, resident in connection with a slew of housebreaking and stealing offences in the policing area, including that of CaribJet travel agency.

Akil Anthony, 20 years, appeared before the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 25 November 2019 charged with 21 counts of stealing offences, ranging from housebreaking and stealing, burglary, stealing from a dwelling house and housebreaking.

Charged jointly with Anthony on a count of housebreaking and stealing is Selina Williams of Clozier, St John.

Williams who was placed on $5,000 bail with one surety, was ordered to return to her original residence at Clozier, report to the Gouyave Police Station every Monday and Friday between 6 am and 6 pm, and was also banned from the South St George policing area.

Anthony has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons and is due back in court on Friday, 6 December 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police

