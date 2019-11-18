Diabetes awareness is concentrated during the month of November, with Thursday, 14 November recognised as World Diabetes Day.

On Thursday, members of the St George’s Lions Club visited the St George’s Methodist School in River Road, accompanied by Dr Sonia Johnson and Nurse Emmlin Charles, to share in this year’s celebration under the theme Family and Diabetes. A presentation of fruits and vegetables was made to them. Dr Johnson engaged the students with her presentation on diabetes, after which, Nurse Charles did blood sugar testing on 25 students. They were then presented with World Diabetes Day ribbons and had their picture taken using a decorative frame.

It was the second activity for the month for the club as on Friday, 8 November members visited with the visually impaired at White Cane Industries on the Carenage, St George. A cheque was presented to the manager to assist with their operations.

The last two weekends of November will see members at various supermarkets soliciting canned and dry foodstuff and toiletries for the annual Christmas Hamper food drive. These items will be distributed to needy persons with the parishes of St George and St David on Sunday, 15 December 2019.

St George’s Lions Club

