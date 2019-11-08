A resident of Dougaldston, St John will spend the next 7 years at Her Majesty’s Prisons after being convicted on numerous housebreaking and stealing offences.

Alpha Frederick, 27, who was charged with 4 counts of housebreaking, 5 counts of stealing and 1 count of entering a building, was sentenced at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on 6 November 2019.

He was arrested and charged on 17 October 2019 following a string of housebreakings and theft in neighbouring communities.

Office of Commissioner of Police

