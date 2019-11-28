18-year-old Jevon John and Deyon Dharangit recently got a taste of the world of work in the banking sector.

The young men, both second-year business students at TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), took part in a special job shadowing initiative at CIBC FirstCaribbean as part of the bank’s celebration of International Men’s Day on Tuesday, 19 November. The bank joined with the rest of the world in observing the day under the theme ‘Men Leading by Example’.

“I believe men play a key role in society and it’s nice to be recognised, because more often than not there seems to be more emphasis on what’s happening with women. The truth is neither one is more, or less, important; they don’t exist without each other,” John said.

“I love numbers and would like to consider a career as a financial analyst. Today I believe I will get the opportunity to gain some understanding of the intricacies of the bank, and as I may take ‘a time out’ before continuing my studies, I would certainly consider the bank as one of my options, and hope they will consider me and remember that I spent International Men’s Day, 2019 with them!” he said.

Dharangit, who is majoring in accounts, economics and mathematics, said he “would like to be an entrepreneur, own more than one business and today, here at the bank, I’m looking for knowledge and to savour and get the best out of the experience.”

All the male staff at the bank, as well as the two new “employees” were treated to a ‘men only’ luncheon.

