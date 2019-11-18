The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information duly informs the public that there will be no school today, Monday 18 November, for students of Boca Secondary School, St Andrew’s School for Special Education, and Grenville Pre-Primary School.

The closure at the Boca Secondary School is due to an electrical problem on the school’s compound, while the closure at St Andrew’s School for Special Education and Grenville Pre-Primary Schools is due to sewer problems.

This Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused, as a result of these closures. Should the situation warrant further closure, all stakeholders will be notified accordingly.

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development & Religious Affairs

Continue Reading

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.