by Linda Straker

Vulnerable and or marginalised homeowners are currently using pit latrines will receive grants to construct bathrooms and toilets

Ministry plans to install 10,000 toilets and bathrooms throughout the island

Grenada committed to achieving Goal 6 which focuses on clean water and sanitation

Government through the Ministry of Social Development and Housing will be embarking on a project that will result in thousands of vulnerable and or marginalised homeowners who are currently using pit latrines, receiving grants to construct bathrooms and toilets with potable water.

Delma Thomas, Minister for Social Development and Housing said that funding for the project will be through the additional EC$5 million that is allocated to her ministry in the 2020 budget which is currently being debated in the house after it was presented by Finance Minister Dr Keith Mitchell on Wednesday, 20 November 2019.

“Inside bathroom and toilet is a basic human right. Recently, we are seeing a significant shift from pit latrines to toilet and bathroom. It is a health hazard and we must get rid of health hazards in our communities,” she said, deliberating on the programmes of her ministry as part of the budget debate.

She indicated that there will be challenges to implementing the projects for some homeowners because there will be issues with land ownership for erecting these concrete structures because not everyone will own the land where the homes are located.

The plan is to install 10,000 toilets and bathrooms throughout the island.

Grenada as a signatory to the Sustainable Development Goals is committed to achieving Goal 6 which focuses on clean water and sanitation. That goal requires states to provide access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all, and an end to open defecation, with special attention paid to the needs of women and girls, and those in vulnerable situations.

The sale of latrine units will be among licencing fees that government will be taking measures to repeal in 2020.

19 November is observed globally as World Toilet Day. The theme this year was “Leaving no one behind.” The theme was very relevant to the task of tackling the global sanitation crisis and in helping to achieve Goal 6 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals of ensuring “sanitation for all by the year 2030.”

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.