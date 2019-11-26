The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to inform the motoring public that due to the heavy rainfall which has further compromised the broken road at Marrast Hill public way the use of the said road has been limited to accommodate only load-bearing vehicles.

All other vehicles are therefore advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The motoring public is also informed that Mortley Hill road will temporarily operate as one-way traffic with vehicles allowed to only travel in the direction of Mortley Hill road from its intersection with River Road public road.

No vehicle will be allowed to enter the Mortley Hill road from the Lucas Street end.

The Traffic Department further advises that delay in traffic is to be expected during rush hour in the affected area and that extreme caution should be exercised by motorists travelling along Marrast Hill road.

This traffic arrangement will remain in effect until the completion of repair work by the Ministry of Infrastructure, who has given the assurance that the commencement of same will be done in short order.

The Traffic Department apologises for any convenience caused and looks forward to the cooperation of the general public.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.