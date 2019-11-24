Grenada’s most prolific boxer abroad, Triston Brookes from St David, residing in Canada, twice Canadian Middle Weight Champion in 2017 and 2019, touched down in the Spice Isle on Saturday, 24 November 2019. He was greeted and presented with his local boxing instruments by Interim President of the Boxing Association of Grenada, Johnson St Louis at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA).

Brookes is expected to join eleven Grenadian boxers in a 19-member squad which will be participating in the Caribbean Boxing Championships in Trinidad and Tobago from 3-9 December 2019. He is also expected to participate in the Olympic Qualifiers with hopefully two local boxers next April and May in Argentina and France.

His visit here will serve as an inspiration for young and upcoming boxers in Grenada. The boxing fraternity here and abroad will like to wish him and Team Grenada every success in the near future.

