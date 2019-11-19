The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public that school resumes for the St Andrew’s School for Special Education and the Grenville Pre-Primary School, on Tuesday, 19 November 2019.

The Boca Secondary School will remain closed, as efforts are still being made to rectify the electrical problem.

This ministry again apologises for any inconvenience caused, as a result of the closures. Stakeholders will be duly notified of any further updates.

Ministry of Education

