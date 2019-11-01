Vacancy
Head Security
Camper & Nicholsons, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Head Security.
DUTIES AND SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES
- Immediately and warmly greet all marina guests with a smile and respond to their requirements in a courteous, prompt and efficient manner
- Under general supervision, perform duties to ensure the safety and security of marina property, marina visitors, berth holders and employees; apply crime risk and safety hazard prevention techniques, methods, practices, and enforces marina rules and regulations.
- Patrol assigned areas in a vehicle or on foot, providing assistance and direction to marina visitors, berth holders and employees
- Confront and question all suspiciously acting persons present on marina property
- Investigate and submit reports concerning criminal offences committed against marina property, marina visitors, berth holders and employees
- Monitor and report on a continual basis all conditions which create security or safety hazards on marina property; also make recommendations regarding prevention techniques, devices or equipment that would correct the hazard
- Respond to fire and security alarms on marina property
- May be assigned as a team leader during major/special events
- Complies with the company’s health and safety policy and other issued standards, procedures and guidelines and training of, as well as daily liaison with, Front Office staff in relation to all accounting matters, including debt collection
- Oversee that the daily routines are followed by all guards
- Provide training for security guards in areas such as Customer Service, Report Writing and CCTV monitoring
- Provide monthly reports to management team
- Monitor CCTV and alarm systems
- Production of monthly staff rosters
- Perform any other duties as determined by the General Manager/Marina Manager
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS
- Good interpersonal/human relations skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to respond to an emergency call-in situation
- Ability to demonstrate physical and psychological fitness
- Ability to satisfactorily complete training programmes as and when prescribed by the company
- Ability to work permanent shifts, or for a specific period of time, to meet company and/or marina needs
- Ability to work overtime as required
Education and Certifications Required
- Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent
- A minimum of five (5) years applicable or relevant work history in a corporate security environment requiring direct customer and client interaction
- Demonstrated ability to operate radio or telephone equipment and/or console monitors
- Demonstrated ability to interact cordially and communicate with the public
Salary – based on qualifications and experience
Applications should be sent to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George’s
Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com
Deadline for application 15 November 2019.
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
This is an excellent job opportunity..