Head Security

Camper & Nicholsons, Port Louis Marina invites applications for the post of Head Security.

DUTIES AND SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES

Immediately and warmly greet all marina guests with a smile and respond to their requirements in a courteous, prompt and efficient manner

Under general supervision, perform duties to ensure the safety and security of marina property, marina visitors, berth holders and employees; apply crime risk and safety hazard prevention techniques, methods, practices, and enforces marina rules and regulations.

Patrol assigned areas in a vehicle or on foot, providing assistance and direction to marina visitors, berth holders and employees

Confront and question all suspiciously acting persons present on marina property

Investigate and submit reports concerning criminal offences committed against marina property, marina visitors, berth holders and employees

Monitor and report on a continual basis all conditions which create security or safety hazards on marina property; also make recommendations regarding prevention techniques, devices or equipment that would correct the hazard

Respond to fire and security alarms on marina property

May be assigned as a team leader during major/special events

Complies with the company’s health and safety policy and other issued standards, procedures and guidelines and training of, as well as daily liaison with, Front Office staff in relation to all accounting matters, including debt collection

Oversee that the daily routines are followed by all guards

Provide training for security guards in areas such as Customer Service, Report Writing and CCTV monitoring

Provide monthly reports to management team

Monitor CCTV and alarm systems

Production of monthly staff rosters

Perform any other duties as determined by the General Manager/Marina Manager

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES AND PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS

Good interpersonal/human relations skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Ability to respond to an emergency call-in situation

Ability to demonstrate physical and psychological fitness

Ability to satisfactorily complete training programmes as and when prescribed by the company

Ability to work permanent shifts, or for a specific period of time, to meet company and/or marina needs

Ability to work overtime as required

Education and Certifications Required

Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent

A minimum of five (5) years applicable or relevant work history in a corporate security environment requiring direct customer and client interaction

Demonstrated ability to operate radio or telephone equipment and/or console monitors

Demonstrated ability to interact cordially and communicate with the public

Salary – based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George’s

Email: manager@cnportlouismarina.com

Deadline for application 15 November 2019.

