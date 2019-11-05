Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Sherman Nelson 26 years, Maintenance Worker of Boca, St George.

Nelson is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department, St George’s for questioning in connection with a report of Stealing. He is 5 feet 9 inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nelson is asked to contact CID at (473) 440 3921; police control at 911; Central Police Station at 440 2244 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

