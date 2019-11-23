by Linda Straker

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) will be applying new rates in 2020 for both residential and commercial consumers.

Public Utilities Minister Gregory Bowen made the announcement while contributing to the 2020 budget debate in the House of Representatives on Friday. Bowen told members that over the years the statutory body has embarked on several initiatives and projects that have increased its expenditure, and as a result, there is a need to increase its revenue base to maintain and sustain its operations.

Among the initiatives are the regularising of some workers in 2018, constructing new administrative headquarters, and increasing storage facilities in many communities.

“How do they operate and go forward? We must move to increasing their revenue, Mr Speaker, and this could only be done through a rate increase,” said Bowen who informed that House that the new proposed rates were concluded by consultants who the Authority had invited to the island to conduct a review of its revenue.

“For the low domestic users who paid before EC$16.47, they will now be asked to pay $19.28, an increase of $2.81; and for the others, Mr Speaker, the increase will be $5 for those the $30 bracket; and those in the $60 bracket will increase by $10,” he said.

NAWASA’s last rate increase was in 2010. Bowen said that with this new rate still makes Grenada among the lowest in the OECS sub-region, as he disclosed that there are islands where the first 1,000 gallons costs as much as $21. The lowest in the region is St Vincent and the Grenadines where the rate is $6.50 for the first 1,000 gallons.

A consumer in Grenada currently pays $8 for the first 1,000 gallons.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.