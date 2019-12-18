More than 100 Christmas Treats are being hosted by the Sandals Foundation across the Caribbean to celebrate the holiday season and bring a cheerful end to the year.

Approximately 10,820 children from across the seven countries in which Sandals Resorts International operates have been enjoying a series of treats and appearances from Sandals Foundation volunteers including the famed Santa Claus, delivering brand new toys thanks to the United States-based toy company, Hasbro.

Treats are currently being hosted in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada and Barbados.

The Christmas Treats have been a staple calendar event for the last 10 years, made possible through the kind support of Sandals and Beaches Resorts team members, guests, travel agents and incredible partners.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation says this year’s events hold even more significance as the foundation celebrates its 10 year anniversary. “Every year we are incredibly grateful to our partners, guests and team members who volunteer their time to wrap gifts, prepare meals and coordinate one-of-a-kind events for the children. It is truly through this sustained support that makes our work to improve the lives of the Caribbean children and people possible.”

In Grenada, treats were hosted in Gouyave (St John), Corinth (St David), Chantimelle (St Patrick) and Non-Pariel (St Mark) and Willis (St George).

Sandals Foundation

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.