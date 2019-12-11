Four Grenadian nationals have been granted scholarships to be provided through the Motorola Solutions Foundation/ACCP Scholarship Programme 2019.

Alishon Mitchell, Merlisa Aleander, Ethorndra Alexander, and Brianna Parkes each received US$3,000 which was presented to them on Monday, 9 December 2019.

The scholarship programme now into its eleventh year, is intended to provide assistance to the sons and daughters of police officers or support staff who have an interest in a college education at a certified college or university within the Caribbean region or associated colleges or universities of member states in the United Kingdom, Canada or the United States.

Eligible students must be between the ages of 16-25 years old.

The Acting Commissioner congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue the good works.

Grenada has been participating in the programme since 2010 and to date has received 28 scholarships.

Office of Commissioner of Police

