On Friday, 20 December 2019, at about 10 pm, officers attached to the Drug Squad, Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and officers attached to the Grenville Police Station, responded to information of a drug landing in the Soubise area, St Andrew.

During a search of the area, officers found 16 bags containing bales of cannabis, strewn through the bushes just a short distance from the shoreline. One blue fishing boat with a 75 hp Yamaha outboard engine was also identified as the boat involved in the transportation. The cannabis was taken to the Grenville Police Station where it was checked and weighed. The cannabis came up to a total of 698 pounds. The boat was subsequently taken by the Grenada Coast Guard. Investigation continues.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

