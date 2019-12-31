The Ministry of Finance advises the general public that the Annual Board of Survey will be conducted on the first working day of the New Year, in accordance with Section 229 of the Public Finance Management Regulations, SR&O 33 of 2015.

As a result, no money transactions will take place at the following locations between the close of business at the end of the year 31 December 2019 and the completion of the survey on Thursday, 2 January 2020.

The locations are:

Customs and Excise Division – Burns Point, St George’s

Customs and Excise Division – Carriacou

All District Revenue Offices

Treasury Cash Office – Carenage, St George’s

Inland Revenue Division Cash Office – Carenage, St George’s

These offices will be closed for approximately two hours on Thursday, 2 January 2020 morning to facilitate the survey. Normal business activity should resume at approximately 10 am.

The Ministry of Finance apologises for any inconveniences.

Ministry of Finance

