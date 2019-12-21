More and more in the Caribbean, we have been considering how we treat our natural environment, and what we can do to protect our wonderful islands and even more so as we approach the Yuletide season. This is important because statistics show that in certain communities, at least 30% more waste is generated over the Christmas holidays than at other times during the year.

Right here in Grenada, we have taken the lead with our banning of Styrofoam, plastic bags and utensils; and as we get ready to rid ourselves of the use of plastic bags in our shopping, this is one great idea on how we can dream to have a green Christmas in the Spice Isle this year!

But are there other ways that each of us can make it a reality, having a plastic-free Christmas? Around the world, many ideas abound as countries strive to encourage “eco-friendly” Christmas activities, without putting a damper on the holiday spirit. Here are a few ideas that we can do right here in our own backyard: