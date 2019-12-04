Hosted by Grenada Youth Adventurers and the “Get Grenada Swimming” Initiative, eight communities that offer free swim lessons on Saturdays came together for an Open Water Competition this past weekend.

More than 150 swimmers from Sauteurs, Gouyave, Grand Mal, Grand Anse, Corinth, Birchgrove, Waltham and Hope represented their teams with lots of medals going home to those coming in first, second or third. There were swimming races, beach races, and kickboard races and swimmers as young as six years old were competing. During the event, the “Swim Instructor of the Year” award was given to Sinikka Fisher for her outstanding work and dedication to developing swimming in Sauteurs at the Breakwater Project.

Deb Eastwood, Director of Grenada Youth Adventurers, stated that she was very happy with the event. “We have had free swim lessons at some of these locations for three years now, and the swimmers look forward to getting together and competing at the end of each school term. In July, we held a similar event at Good Hope Pool. It gives them something to work towards after they have learned the basics.”

The “Get Grenada Swimming” initiative has just ended the third year of its 5-year programme to teach 8,000 children to swim by 2021. They have now reached over 5,600 who have been taught. There are ten locations throughout Grenada which offer free swim lessons on Saturdays. In 2019 both Hope Beach and Birchgrove (in the river) were added. Adults and children (above the age of 6) are invited to attend.

Saturday Free Lessons

Bathway 9-11 am: David/Linda Wright 442-0495

St David, Grenada Marine, Corinth 9-11 am: Catherine John 458-3474

Grand Anse 9-11 am in front of Umbrellas: Deb Eastwood 404-5237

Grand Mal 10 am-12 pm in front of the Go Cool Steps: Camme Roberts 417-8399

Gouyave 10 am-12 pm in front of the fish market: Sharm Ashton 421-6702

Waltham Beach (North of Gouyave) 2-4 pm: Korah Ashby 410-0208

Sauteurs Breakwater 9-11 am: Sinikka Fisher 422-9880

Carriacou (Lumbadive) 2-3 pm children, 3:30-4:40 pm adults: Diane Martino 443-8566,

Birchgrove (Mellows) 9-11 am: Lovell Alexander 416-1226

St Andrews, Hope Beach 9-10 am: Naddy Mitchell 449-8984

For more information go to www.getgrenadaswimming.com or call Deb Eastwood at 404-5237 or email: debeastwood@gmail.com

Grenada Youth Adventurers

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.