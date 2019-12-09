by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Boca Secondary School closed early today due to meter explosion

In November the school shut for a week due to ongoing electrical problems

No information on when students will be able to return

A meter explosion occurred today at the Boca Secondary School forcing its early closure. Students were sent home for the second time this academic term as the school continues to grapple with ongoing electrical problems.

Just before 1 pm, there was a loud explosion before electricity was cut from the building.

The school had been experiencing electrical problems which caused it to be closed for a week in November as technicians worked on resolving the problem.

Earlier this afternoon Electrical Engineer in the Ministry of Works, Oketo Peters, was on-site carrying out his assessment of work to be done to have electricity restored. “The meter base has to be replaced of course, and the school needs an upgrade in terms of electrical wiring. It’s old and if you can look at the meter, based on the information from a teacher that was here, it exploded — so that is gone and what is left is the base that is there,” said Peters.

Peters estimated that it will take two days to have the problem resolved, but could not provide information on when students will be able to return to the classroom.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.