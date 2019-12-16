Expression of Interest (EOI)

Enterprise Business Development (EBD) Component, Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP)

Background

The Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) is seeking suitable applicants under the Enterprise Business Development (EBD) Component of the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) for the following positions:

SAEP seeks to address the high unemployment levels among young people and the high exposure of agricultural production to climate change and variability; thereby contributing to the reduction of poverty and vulnerability of men and women in rural communities throughout the tri-island state.

The EBD component specifically focuses on supporting young people between the ages of 16–35, particularly unemployed and underemployed men and women by providing access to training, capacity building, technical services and financing.

Objectives and Results

The objective of this assignment is to enhance the basic skills of young people through remedial education, life skills, information communication technology, with the aim of creating new enterprises.

The facilitators will therefore primarily be responsible for training the respective beneficiaries and the Counsellor will provide the necessary guidance and support needed to enhance success in the lives of the beneficiaries.

Deadline for Submission of EOI

Interested candidates are required to review the full Terms of Reference for the respective positions at grenadaidc.com or facebook.com/InvestGrenada and must submit one electronic copy of their curriculum vitae and cover letter to EOIEBD@gidc.gd no later than Friday, 27 December 2019 at 4 pm Eastern Caribbean Time (GMT 8 pm).