The German Development Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ) is in the process of procuring a Project vehicle for the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS project).

We kindly ask for quotations for the procurement of an SUV with the following specifications:

Fuel Type: PETROL

Maximum Torque: > 200 Nm

Wheels Driven: 4WD with Auto/2WD/4WD mode

Power: > 150 HP

ABS, brake assistant

Front and side airbags

Hill descent control

Hill start assist

Front fog lamps

Halogen headlamps

Colour white Power windows

Split back seat with reclining function

Height adjustable driver seat

Steering wheel – tilt and telescopic adjustable

12V power socket

AM/FM Audio system with USB and AUX inputs

Bluetooth

A/C

Rear parking sensors or rearview camera

Trunk volume: > 500 l; >1600 l

Please consider that we are acquiring duty and tax-exemption. The car handover will be in Grenada WI, the delivery term is 31 January 2020.

Please send your quotes in USD until 17 December 2019 to DO_Quotation@giz.de

