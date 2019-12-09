Grenada’s boxing team captured nine medals at the just concluded 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships held in Trinidad and Tobago.

GOLD MEDALLISTS:

Raphael Clement

Kemron Moses

SILVER MEDALLISTS:

Dariel Sylvester

Corine Mapp

Henry Sylvester

BRONZE MEDALLISTS

Allan Charles

Neon Cyrus

Giovanni Antoine

Triston Brookes

President of the Boxing Association of Grenada, Johnson St Louis, is high in praise for the wonderful performance of Boxing Team Grenada and warmly congratulated the boxers, team management, coaching and technical staff.

The president will also like to express heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the National Lotteries Authority (gold sponsor), Grenada Olympic Committee, Ministry of Sports and Excel Plaza for their generous sponsorships to facilitate the team’s participation in the tournament.

Boxing Association of Grenada

