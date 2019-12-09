Grenada’s boxing team captured nine medals at the just concluded 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships held in Trinidad and Tobago.
GOLD MEDALLISTS:
- Raphael Clement
- Kemron Moses
SILVER MEDALLISTS:
- Dariel Sylvester
- Corine Mapp
- Henry Sylvester
BRONZE MEDALLISTS
- Allan Charles
- Neon Cyrus
- Giovanni Antoine
- Triston Brookes
President of the Boxing Association of Grenada, Johnson St Louis, is high in praise for the wonderful performance of Boxing Team Grenada and warmly congratulated the boxers, team management, coaching and technical staff.
The president will also like to express heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the National Lotteries Authority (gold sponsor), Grenada Olympic Committee, Ministry of Sports and Excel Plaza for their generous sponsorships to facilitate the team’s participation in the tournament.
Boxing Association of Grenada
