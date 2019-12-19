by Linda Straker

Government web portal was officially launched on Thursday

Updates Government of Grenada webpage of www.gov.gd

Each person will have to register before accessing services on web portal

Persons seeking the services of government which require the completion of a form will, as of January 2020, be able to access that service online through the updated government web portal which was officially launched on Thursday with a ceremonial login by Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell.

“This is the first level of accessing government services electronically,” said Findley Jeffery, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology which falls under the Office of the Prime Minister. “It will be accessible for any electronic device…it is bringing government to the palm of the hands,” Jeffery advised.

Described by Jeffery as a master governmental portal, it updates the Government of Grenada webpage of www.gov.gd. Jeffery explained that in comparison to the old site, the updated site brings everything about the government ’s services together.

“The new portal contains a window for all government ministries and departments. We remember in the past that if you have to go visit finance, you have a website for finance, you have a website for ministry of trade, for the ministry of health; this is no more, all of government will be on one site,” Jeffery said during the launching ceremony.

“The web portal is a modern and fresh website. It is very user-friendly and introduces citizens to a first level of accessing government services electronically,” said Jeffery. “Simply put, what this means is that citizens can stay at their homes and access government services.”

Describing the launch as a red-letter day for the delivery of government services, Prime Minister, Dr Keith Mitchell, said that the achievement of the website is an important milestone for all of Grenada in the age of digital transformation.

“We are definitely in the midst of what is referred to as the fourth industrial revolution where ICT is recognised as the key enabler to advance the prospect for sustainable development,” said the Prime Minister. He said that ICT is having a profound impact on service delivery across all sectors of both traditional and non-traditional occupations, professions and skills. “ICT is also a tool of empowerment,” he said.

Before accessing information or the services on the portal, each person will have to register as a citizen or as a visitor. Once registered, instructions to access to the website will be forwarded to the email address provided during registration.

Some of the services available are all services of the magistracy, application of birth and death certificates, payment of all taxes, registration of all medical professionals such as pharmacists and all professions as outlined in the Health Practitioners Act; importation and exportation of meat as well as requesting the use of sporting facilities.

