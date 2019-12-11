On 24 November 2019, farmers and pet owners brought their animals to special veterinary clinics set up in Coubarrie at Belmont Estate and Sauteurs by GrenVet Island Veterinary Services (GIVS), a nonprofit organisation.

A grand total of 117 dogs, cats, sheep, and goats were successfully treated at the clinics by a team of veterinary professionals.

In addition to offering charitable veterinary services, GrenVet has set up a Youth Technology Improvement Programme providing young Grenadians with the opportunity to access computers. On 26 November 2019, a fourth computer lab was installed at St Peter’s Roman Catholic School in Gouyave by GrenVet.

Dr Heather Douglas, a graduate and adjunct professor at St George’s University, founded GrenVet as a way to give back to the place that helped me achieve my dream of becoming a veterinarian.” While veterinary medicine is her primary passion, Dr Douglas has a special interest in supporting students and together with her father Stephen, a computer programmer, they combined their areas of interest to bring updated technology to many schools in Grenada. “Seeing the students’ faces when they see their new computers is the most rewarding aspect of this project,” Stephen remarked.

For the past 9 years, GrenVet has provided spay, neuter, and wellness clinics for farmers and pet owners in need in Grenada. To date, over nine hundred dogs, cats, sheep, goats, cows and pigs have been examined, vaccinated, and treated for diseases ranging from simple skin infections and tick-borne illnesses, to an emergency tail amputation.

GrenVet has provided technological advancements to schools in Grenada through the installation of computer labs since 2016. This initiative grew from a pilot programme that aimed to remove barriers that students were facing in schools with outdated computers. With the success of the initial installation at St David’s Secondary school, GrenVet permanently added a technology assistance programme to their scope of charitable services. Ultimately, GrenVet hopes to continue cultivating relationships with humans and animals alike for the betterment of all species.

Dr Douglas stated, “Humans and animals alike need care and compassion. GrenVet aims to continue to invest in the future of Grenada through our animal care and technology advancement initiatives for years to come.”

GrenVet would like to thank their volunteers and everyone who assisted in both projects.

