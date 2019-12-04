The Chairman, Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gary Rhodes following his recent passing.

Michelin Star and Master Chef Gary Rhodes, has left an indelible mark on the culinary scene in Grenada following his over 20-year partnership with the Garbutt family of the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel. Rhodes and the Garbutt family opened his first overseas restaurant at Calabash in 2006. Since then, the Rhodes Restaurant has been creating sumptuous international fine dining and is popularly mentioned in countless media stories highlighting Grenada and its famous spices. Many Grenadians have benefitted from his tutelage.

Among his career highlights, Gary Rhodes trained at Thanet Technical College, opened his first restaurant in 1997 and was made an OBE in 2006. His TV work included appearances on MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen and his own series Rhodes Around Britain.

Grenada had a special place in Gary’s heart and he will be truly missed by all Grenadians. May his soul rest in peace.

GTA

