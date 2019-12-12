The GUT Credit Union (GUTCU) recently presented a donation of $6,000 to CHORES (Children’s Health Organisation for Relief and Educational Services) which has been serving the children of Grenada for 30 years.

The donated funds were raised through the credit union’s Member Market and Fun Day event.

The annual event which began in 2018 and held in collaboration with Waggy-T, aims to give small business operators an opportunity to raise funds and gain exposure. Proceeds generated from the event are then given to a charity of choice.

“We are happy to make this presentation,” stated GUTCU’s General Manager Retesha Boyd. “This is what we are about as a credit union: people helping people to help themselves and others.”

Chairperson of CHORES, Dr Beverly Nelson, expressed her appreciation for the credit union’s support and noted that the contribution would help seven medical professionals visit Grenada in the Spring of 2020.

The GUT Credit Union remains committed to supporting the local community in areas of education, culture, sports and health. It was a 2019 nominee for the GCIC Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

