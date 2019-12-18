The Inland Revenue Division informs businesses and the general public that it has intensified its enforcement operations during this festive season.

VAT Registrants are reminded of their obligations under the Value Added Tax Act, 2009, to issue receipts to every customer to whom a sale is made.

The division also reminds the general public and taxpayers to request their receipts when making purchases and immediately report any business which refuses to issue a receipt or if there are any discrepancies with their receipts.

The Inland Revenue Division encourages businesses and other taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and looks forward to creating a strong partnership with them to ensure that taxes paid are duly remitted to the division.

It is important to know that paying taxes contributes to a stable economy that would enable government to provide critical services for its citizens and future generations.

Seasons Greetings.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division

