Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kevin John, 36 years old, landscaper of Westerhall, St David.

Kevin was reported missing by his mother Sandra John, 58-year-old domestic worker with whom he resides. She stated that he left home on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 at 8 pm, to visit his friend at Marian, St George, and has not returned home since.

He was last seen wearing a brown Bob Marley T-shirt, a grey long jeans pants and black, white and grey sneakers. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height, slim built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Kevin John or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the St David Police Station at 444 7070; CID at 440 3921; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.