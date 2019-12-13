Excerpt from the Executive Summary

National Message: This National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) is the anchor for Grenada’s development agenda and priorities for the period 2020-2035. It provides strategic direction to steer the Tri-island State toward achieving Vision 2035 and as such, it puts forward localised solutions that are aimed at fundamentally improving the way we as Grenadians live, work, treat our natural environment, and interact with our institutions and each other. In so doing, it provides an opportunity for significant national transformation. The Plan is firmly grounded in Grenadian realities and is built on the aspirations of the Grenadian people. It has been formulated on broad-based extensive and intensive dialogue with Grenadians across all spheres and walks of life. It identifies pathways to:

Empower Grenadians to see themselves as being capable of achieving greatness.

Change mindsets away from limitations and toward possibilities.

Elevate the level of consciousness, patriotism, spirituality, and care for each other.

Strengthen communities, reduce inequality, and promote social justice.

Transform the economy to make it more competitive, productive, and dynamic to expand opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

Preserve and protect Grenada’s natural environment.

Strengthen governance and institutions.

National Goals: The strategic focus of the NSDP 2020-2035 rests on the three sustainable development pillars; the society, the economy, and the environment. Accordingly, Vision 2035 is translated into the following three National Goals.

Goal #1: High Human and Social Development: Putting People at the Center of Sustainable Development and Transformation.

Goal #2: Vibrant, Dynamic, Competitive Economy with Supporting Climate-and-Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure.

Goal #3: Environmental Sustainability & Security.

National Development Outcomes: The National Goals are mapped into eight National Outcomes, which are the improvements or positive changes in institutions, systems, communities, behaviours, living conditions, or knowledge that we aim for. Each National Outcome is linked to relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The National Outcomes are:

Outcome #1 – A Healthy Population

Outcome #2 – Educated, Productive, Highly-Skilled, Trained, and Conscious Citizens

Outcome #3 – A Resilient, Inclusive, Gender-Sensitive, and Peaceful Society

Outcome #4 – Broad-based, Inclusive, and Sustainable Economic Growth and Transformation

Outcome #5 – Competitive Business Environment

Outcome #6 – Modern Climate-and-Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure

Outcome #7 – Climate Resilience and Hazard Risk Reduction

Outcome #8 – Energy Security and Efficiency

National Sustainable Development Plan

