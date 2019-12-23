Brothers and Sisters of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, warm Christmas Greetings to everyone as we move into ‘High Gear’ for the 2019 Christmas Season celebrations!

There is fun and festivity in the air as we once again come together to celebrate the birth of the Christ child, despite the struggles we all are experiencing at all levels in our society!

We have to find a way to rise above all those matters that pull us down, and the painful realities that say to us, all is far from well in our beloved Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique! Keep your head up and help to keep each other up, and look for the good in people every day! Joy will cometh in the morning! God is still in charge!

Our women do such a good job of keeping things together in our families! Helped by so many of the men!

To our Young People and in particular to our children, the hope of our nation, have a truly wonderful Christmas! And I want to take the opportunity to urge the young people to act responsibly and considerate of others as you speed along the nation’s roads to the next fun-filled event! Our HEARTBEAT programme is going to keep us in touch with all the facts, and the good news, so do continue to listen through the season and stay in touch. Look out for our otherwise-abled brothers and sisters!

Remember as you move forward, put your hand back to pull someone else forward with you! Keep your eye on what is done rather than what is said! Actions speak louder than words!

To the older members of our society, the people who built what we enjoy today, may you have a peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and New Year season and experience many blessings with your family and friends!

And to all our HEARTBEAT fans a special thanks for your support throughout the year. To everyone generally in our tri island state, to all family and friends overseas, thank you and every blessing for the season from The National Democratic Congress. We have the commitment to carry this nation forward, in a new dispensation, to a greater Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, with development for all! Putting People First! Happy Christmas and Happy New Year from the NDC!

