Office of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.
Dr The Reverend Raphael Osbert James
For Religious and Community service
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
This is awarded for a significant achievement or outstanding service to the community. An MBE is also awarded for local ‘hands-on’ service which stands out as an example to other people.
Dr Heusent Ashton James
For service to the Community and to Health
Suresh Karnani
For services to Business
Emma Logan
For services to Business and to the Community
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)
Reintroduced in 2012, this rewards a sustained, local contribution or innovative, high-impact work of a relatively short duration (e.g. 3 to 4 years).
Carlos Anthony Lewis
For services to Sport
