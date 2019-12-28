Office of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Dr The Reverend Raphael Osbert James

For Religious and Community service

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This is awarded for a significant achievement or outstanding service to the community. An MBE is also awarded for local ‘hands-on’ service which stands out as an example to other people.

Dr Heusent Ashton James

For service to the Community and to Health

Suresh Karnani

For services to Business

Emma Logan

For services to Business and to the Community

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Reintroduced in 2012, this rewards a sustained, local contribution or innovative, high-impact work of a relatively short duration (e.g. 3 to 4 years).

Carlos Anthony Lewis

For services to Sport

