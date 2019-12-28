by Linda Straker

One baby delivered on Christmas Day 2019

Estimated 2018 population was 111,959 persons

Grenada has continuously recorded reduced births from 2013–2017

A Ministry of Health official reported that only one baby was delivered at the Grenada General Hospital in St George’s on Christmas Day 2019.

“There was one baby, a boy,” said Keville Frederick, Public Information Officer to the Ministry of Health. Further information was not provided about the baby nor his mother, and no other government facility assigned for births reported deliveries.

Data from 2013 to 2017 from the Central Statistics Office show that Grenada has continuously recorded reduced births. In 2013 Grenada recorded 1,838 births reduced to 1,398 in 2017. In 2014, Grenada recorded 1,750 births; there were 1,694 births in 2015 and 1,577 in 2016. For each of those years, more males were born than females.

These numbers do not reflect children who are born outside of the State to Grenadian mothers who chose to deliver in another territory.

The Central Statistics Office notes that Grenada’s estimated population in 2018 was 111,959 persons, of which 56,449 are male and 55,510 are female.

