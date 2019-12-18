The Integrity Commission of Grenada held its first-ever filing of declarations on the sister isle of Carriacou with 81.08% compliance.

The filing of the declarations marked the culmination of a week of activities, held both in Grenada and Carriacou, in observance of International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD), celebrated annually worldwide, on 9 December.

Forty-four notices were issued to public officers in Carriacou to file their declarations of assets, liabilities, income, and interests in relation to property. Thirty people filed on Friday while there were seven requests for extensions. Seven people did not show up to file their declarations nor provided explanations for their absence.

Friday’s exercise brings the total number of declarations filed for this year to 133 and the total from the time the Integrity Commission began receiving declarations to 822.

The Integrity in Public Life Act Section 28 (3) gives the Commission the power “…in any particular case, for good cause extend the time given in the notice for the furnishing of a declaration for a period not exceeding three months.”

Despite Friday’s exercise being the first in Carriacou, it must be noted that four executive members of the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs had previously been required to file and had done so on mainland Grenada.

This is the third year that the Commission has observed IACD but it is the first time that it has taken its activities to Carriacou.

Integrity Commission

