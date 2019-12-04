by Linda Straker

Foreign Affairs Minister, Honourable Peter David, from 28-29 November was in Dubai and met with Minister Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimi who is the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, as well as the managing director for Expo 2020.

The two ministers, among other matters, discussed support for a dialysis machine for Grenada’s General Hospital and Dubai’s contribution to assist in financing Grenada’s participation and delegation to attend the expo.

While in Dubai, Minister David also held bilateral meetings with other officials of the Dubai Government, during which the parties agreed on close cooperation during the preparatory work and during the Expo 2020 exhibition, which, according to the Minister, will see Grenada on full display. Grenada and The UAE already have strong ties, for a relatively new relationship.

The UAE has stepped up in the last five or so years, to show their support for Grenada’s development. This was demonstrated through their huge grant donation to assist with the rebuilding of Grenada’s premier democratic institution, the Houses of Parliament, which was opened in June 2018.

Grenada even has a consulate and diplomatic representation in Dubai now. So, the relationship is definitely growing, and the UAE has a strong commitment to ensuring that developing countries, such as Grenada, fully benefit from the World Expo 2020.

While in Dubai last week, Minister David, and Shanta Cox, of the Ministry of International Business, also participated in the third Expo Preparatory Meeting, which was held over the two days.

More than 15 local manufacturers have already registered with the Grenada committee to attend the Expo, which will run from October 2020 to March 2021. International Business Minister Nickolas Steele said that Grenada will be having its own booth/pavilion for the Dubai event. Previously Grenada’s products were displayed with the Caricom booth.

