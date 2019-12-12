The public is informed that due to ongoing remedial work at the Births and Deaths Department, Ministry of Health, the department will be closed tomorrow Friday, 13 December 2019.

Effective Monday, 16 December, services will be relocated to the former office of the Houses of Parliament, which is situated at the top road of the Ministerial Complex.

The public is reminded that requests for certificates can be made at their respective district offices.

The Ministry of Health reassures all concerned that efforts will be made to restore services at the main office as soon as possible, and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

Ministry of Health

