All government pensioners and ex-gratia recipients and advance payment recipients are reminded that the deadline for submission of Pension Life Certificates for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020 is 31 December 2019.

Pensioners who have not yet submitted their Life Certificates are asked to do so immediately so that their pension payments can be processed.

Kindly ensure that the correct information is included on the Life Certificate and that it is signed and stamped by an Official Certifier: a Justice of the Peace, Medical Practitioner, Minister of Religion, Barrister-at-Law or Permanent Secretary.

Additionally, pensioners who are able to present themselves in person to the Ministry of Finance can have their certificates, certified, by the Permanent Secretary or Deputy Permanent Secretaries, with proper national identification, such as passport, driver’s licence or voter’s registration card.

Pensioners residing in a foreign country are to be attested by a Notary Public, Head of Overseas Mission or Consulate Office of Grenada.

Ministry of Finance

