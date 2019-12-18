Following a successful 11th annual Carols by Candlelight on 1 December, the Rotary Club continues to share Christmas cheer at Quarantine Park with its Christmas Wonderland of Lights.

The park will be open daily from 6 pm to midnight with its offering of a Christmas light garden, Santa’s Grotto, refreshments and movies on the weekend.

“We’re so happy to be able to offer families a space to further enjoy the spirit of Christmas. For the first time this year we constructed an entire house just for Santa making it a fitting spot for family photos and possibly running into Santa Claus. Quarantine Park is a must-see; it has been magnificently transformed with lights featuring a Reindeer Runway and the iconic Monica Benoit Christmas light display,” said Richard Strachan, Rotarian and lead on the initiative.

This is the fifth year that the collection of Christmas lights has been loaned to Rotary by 95-year old Monica Benoit, well known for her grand displays every season. It extends over the 13 acres of Quarantine Park and includes suspended icicle lights, tree lights and lit inflatables.

The Christmas Wonderland of Lights is open every day until Sunday, 5 January 2020. Patrons can purchase refreshments including pizza from a live oven, popcorn, grilled fish, chicken wings and drinks. Christmas movies will be screened on Saturdays and Sundays at 7 pm. A small cover charge assists the non-profit organisation with the upkeep of the Christmas lights.

Rotary Club of Grenada

