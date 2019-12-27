The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

COOK

As part of the esteemed Five Star Global Gourmet® team, Cooks are required to food preparation and basic cooking under the supervision of a Chef de Partie (Section Chef), rotating through sections such as sauce, vegetables, fish and butchery roughly every six months. Cooks must be eager to learn and demonstrate a passion for food, in order to effectively deliver this vital element of the guest experience.

DUTIES & REQUIREMENTS:

To work to the resort’s standards as taught within the assigned station

To follow the instruction as directed by the supervisor on duty

When required, work a station other than scheduled as directed by the Supervisor on duty

Regular and punctual attendance in conformance with company policies

Due to the cyclical nature of the hospitality industry, employees may be required to work varying schedules to reflect the business needs of the hotel

Must be physically fit and able to work quickly

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Must have a minimum of a high school diploma and/or a certificate from a recognized Vocational Training Institution

Basic mathematical skills sufficient to understand recipes, measurements and portion sizes

Minimum 1 year experience working in a resort kitchen catering to no less than 100 rooms

Food Handlers Permit

If successful, a clean Police Record will be required. Interested persons should submit their applications by 4 January 2020 with curriculum vitae via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

recruitsls@grp.sandals.com

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

