On 5 December 2019, the St George’s Leo Club, celebrated World Leo Day, 62 years of global service!

In 1957 in Abington, Pennsylvania, Bill Graver asked his father, Jim Graver a member of the Glenside Lions Club, “Why isn’t there a Lions sponsored service club for young people?” That question was a catalyst for action to form a youth arm of Lions Club International, which resulted in the chartering of the first Leo Club on 5 December 1957, sixty-two years ago. Thirteen years later, on 25 February 1970, the St George’s Lions Club chartered the St George’s Leo Club.

As this day marks a significant milestone in Leoism and Lionism history, the St George’s Leo Club conducted a literacy project at the club’s adopted school, Constantine Methodist. The resounding message that was the theme of the day, was the importance of literacy. To bring across that mantra, fun and exciting activities were held to captivate the students’ interest. Our Leo ‘Elmo’ mascot visited the junior grades and engaged in interactive chatter about reading and its importance, whilst encouraging them to always read. Next, an active reading session was held with Elmo and a junior grade, followed by a creative reading and writing piece with a senior grade, where prizes were given to the most innovative writers. Additionally, with the sponsorship from Grenada Schools Inc., we were able to donate over 100 books to the school’s library, together with stationery items compliments Bryden & Minors.

The day’s activity was filled with literacy reading and writing fun with Elmo, thanks to the kind assistance of Waggy T Rentals and Sounds Company, along with a very artistic literacy cardboard picture frame, made by PressiiBoo Dessins.

St George’s Leo Club, wishes to express sincere appreciation to all who made this day truly magical. As we continue our work of service and support in our communities, we encourage our young people to join our cause, as with more hands-on-deck, we definitely can make a greater impact.

Come next year, 25 February 2020, the St George’s Leo Club will be celebrating 50 years! A number of community projects will be held in commemoration of this jubilee. We look forward to the continued support from wellwishers, our communities and country.

St George’s Leo Club

