With reference to a report of a stolen Silver Suzuki Escudo (PS 780) which was removed from Corinth, St David, on Monday 30 December 2019, the vehicle was found on the said date at Coals Gap, St David.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the public and media for their assistance and continued support.

Office of Commissioner of Police

