The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance reminds the public of the following taxes that are due and payable for December 2019.

9: Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax

10: Gaming Tax Due and Payable

20: (VAT) Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due & Payable

30: Income Tax Returns for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 31 September 2019

31: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Instalment Due and Payable

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or Wire Transfer for persons in the Diaspora. For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer – Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division

