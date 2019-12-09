Gouyave police have arrested and charged two men in connection with the death of 31-year-old Lennon Marshall of Upper Depradine Street, Gouyave, St John.

The charge of non-capital murder was laid against Jallil Smith, 22 years, Warehouse Assistant, and Cassius Smith, 23 years, Fisherman, both of Edward Street, Gouyave, St John.

They both will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 10 December 2019.

Lennon died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with the accused men on Saturday, 7 December 2019.

Office of Commissioner of Police

