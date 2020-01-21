An anti-drug operation conducted by officers attached to the Drug Squad has resulted in the seizure of 134 pounds of compressed cannabis and the impounding of two vehicles.

The drugs were recovered following a search of the two vehicles that were intercepted in the vicinity of Brizan, St George about 03:30 am on Tuesday, 21 January 2020.

Three men are in police custody assisting with investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

