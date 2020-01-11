A second fire has occurred in the town of St George, this time in the Four Roads area on Grenville Street.
This is an evolving story.
UPDATE 3 pm: The fire displaced a family of nine occupants. Police will begin investigations once the fire is completely contained.
What gets me is, GBN reporters trying to sound foreign by emulating a fake American accent, it sounds so horrible. Who are they trying to impress?… I mean, Americans don’t listen to GBN news anyway.
Well they can use it but also use the oficial name so should read the street name most commonly called four roads.
Four Roads is not an official name and the media needs to stop using these unofficial names. What is popularly called Four Roads is the intersection of Grenville Street, St. Juiles Street, and Maloney Street. The name Four Roads DOES NOT appear on the Grenadian Cadasta!
I agree it’s not professional.