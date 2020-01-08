As the Business Development Officer / Financial Advisor you will be responsible to develop strong, lasting relationships with key decision-makers of corporate accounts. You will carry out daily workshops and seminars in order to provide clients with comprehensive tools and skills to help them achieve their long term goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Contribute to the continuous growth of the Company by actively identifying and pursuing new business development opportunities and ensuring high client satisfaction

Develop new relationships and maintain extensive contact with our corporate clients

Maintain a strong presence within the local community through active involvement and leadership roles in various professional organizations and community events

Carry out sales and promotions activities to meet and exceed the Company’s sales targets

Develop client training material and execute workshops across the country

Provide one-on-one counselling to clients and small businesses

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree

At least 4 years’ work experience as a financial advisor and/or account relationship management experience within the financial services field

Superb communication and presentation skills

Willingness to spend at least 80% of time out of the office and work independently

Must have access to a vehicle for daily use

Interested persons are invited to submit their application and CV via www.axcelfinance.com/careers by Friday, 24 January 2020.

