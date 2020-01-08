As the Business Development Officer / Financial Advisor you will be responsible to develop strong, lasting relationships with key decision-makers of corporate accounts. You will carry out daily workshops and seminars in order to provide clients with comprehensive tools and skills to help them achieve their long term goals.
Key Responsibilities:
- Contribute to the continuous growth of the Company by actively identifying and pursuing new business development opportunities and ensuring high client satisfaction
- Develop new relationships and maintain extensive contact with our corporate clients
- Maintain a strong presence within the local community through active involvement and leadership roles in various professional organizations and community events
- Carry out sales and promotions activities to meet and exceed the Company’s sales targets
- Develop client training material and execute workshops across the country
- Provide one-on-one counselling to clients and small businesses
Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree
- At least 4 years’ work experience as a financial advisor and/or account relationship management experience within the financial services field
- Superb communication and presentation skills
- Willingness to spend at least 80% of time out of the office and work independently
- Must have access to a vehicle for daily use
Interested persons are invited to submit their application and CV via www.axcelfinance.com/careers by Friday, 24 January 2020.
